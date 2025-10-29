Capital (LSE:CAPD) Price Target Increased by 37.60% to 175.44

The average one-year price target for Capital (LSE:CAPD) has been revised to 175.44 GBX / share. This is an increase of 37.60% from the prior estimate of 127.50 GBX dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 151.50 GBX to a high of 222.60 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 44.99% from the latest reported closing price of 121.00 GBX / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capital. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAPD is 0.21%, an increase of 10.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.07% to 17,295K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVALX - Aegis Value Fund Class I holds 16,416K shares representing 8.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,486K shares , representing an increase of 5.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAPD by 23.89% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 158K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 127K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 118K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CRNSX - CATHOLIC RESPONSIBLE INVESTMENTS INTERNATIONAL SMALL-CAP FUND Institutional Shares holds 86K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 89K shares , representing a decrease of 4.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAPD by 27.07% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.