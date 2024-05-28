Capital Limited Unveils Inaugural Sustainability Report

Capital Drilling (GB:CAPD) has released an update.

Capital Limited, a leading mining services company, announced the release of its first Sustainability Report, emphasizing its commitment to ethical practices, employee and community welfare, and environmental responsibility. The report outlines progress in their ESG initiatives and offers insight into the management of sustainability-related risks and opportunities. It is now available on the company’s website for the year ended 31 December 2023.

