Capital Investments At USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Point To A Promising Future

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So, when we ran our eye over USANA Health Sciences' (NYSE:USNA) trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for USANA Health Sciences, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.45 = US$191m ÷ (US$579m - US$158m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2021).

Thus, USANA Health Sciences has an ROCE of 45%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 20% earned by companies in a similar industry.

NYSE:USNA Return on Capital Employed February 8th 2022

In the above chart we have measured USANA Health Sciences' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering USANA Health Sciences here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

It's hard not to be impressed by USANA Health Sciences' returns on capital. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 45% and the business has deployed 33% more capital into its operations. Now considering ROCE is an attractive 45%, this combination is actually pretty appealing because it means the business can consistently put money to work and generate these high returns. You'll see this when looking at well operated businesses or favorable business models.

The Bottom Line

In summary, we're delighted to see that USANA Health Sciences has been compounding returns by reinvesting at consistently high rates of return, as these are common traits of a multi-bagger. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 65% to shareholders over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

If you want to know some of the risks facing USANA Health Sciences we've found 2 warning signs (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you want to search for more stocks that have been earning high returns, check out this free list of stocks with solid balance sheets that are also earning high returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.