Capital Investments At HP (NYSE:HPQ) Point To A Promising Future

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Ergo, when we looked at the ROCE trends at HP (NYSE:HPQ), we liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for HP:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.45 = US$5.7b ÷ (US$39b - US$27b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

Therefore, HP has an ROCE of 45%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 11% earned by companies in a similar industry. NYSE:HPQ Return on Capital Employed October 1st 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for HP compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering HP here for free.

What Can We Tell From HP's ROCE Trend?

HP deserves to be commended in regards to it's returns. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 45% and the business has deployed 26% more capital into its operations. Now considering ROCE is an attractive 45%, this combination is actually pretty appealing because it means the business can consistently put money to work and generate these high returns. If HP can keep this up, we'd be very optimistic about its future.

On a separate but related note, it's important to know that HP has a current liabilities to total assets ratio of 68%, which we'd consider pretty high. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

Our Take On HP's ROCE

In short, we'd argue HP has the makings of a multi-bagger since its been able to compound its capital at very profitable rates of return. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 41% to shareholders over the last five years. So even though the stock might be more "expensive" than it was before, we think the strong fundamentals warrant this stock for further research.

On a final note, we found 5 warning signs for HP (2 make us uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

