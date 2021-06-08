Capital Investment Trends At Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Look Strong

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) looks attractive right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Texas Instruments, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.37 = US$6.6b ÷ (US$20b - US$1.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Therefore, Texas Instruments has an ROCE of 37%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Semiconductor industry average of 11%.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of Texas Instruments' history of ROCE, it's quite impressive. The company has consistently earned 37% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 35% in that time. Now considering ROCE is an attractive 37%, this combination is actually pretty appealing because it means the business can consistently put money to work and generate these high returns. If Texas Instruments can keep this up, we'd be very optimistic about its future.

What We Can Learn From Texas Instruments' ROCE

Texas Instruments has demonstrated its proficiency by generating high returns on increasing amounts of capital employed, which we're thrilled about. On top of that, the stock has rewarded shareholders with a remarkable 247% return to those who've held over the last five years. So even though the stock might be more "expensive" than it was before, we think the strong fundamentals warrant this stock for further research.

