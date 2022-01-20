Capital Investment Trends At Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Look Strong

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So, when we ran our eye over Meridian Bioscience's (NASDAQ:VIVO) trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Meridian Bioscience, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.25 = US$101m ÷ (US$450m - US$47m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

So, Meridian Bioscience has an ROCE of 25%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 8.2% earned by companies in a similar industry.

NasdaqGS:VIVO Return on Capital Employed January 20th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Meridian Bioscience compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Meridian Bioscience.

What Can We Tell From Meridian Bioscience's ROCE Trend?

We'd be pretty happy with returns on capital like Meridian Bioscience. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 25% and the business has deployed 75% more capital into its operations. With returns that high, it's great that the business can continually reinvest its money at such appealing rates of return. If these trends can continue, it wouldn't surprise us if the company became a multi-bagger.

In Conclusion...

Meridian Bioscience has demonstrated its proficiency by generating high returns on increasing amounts of capital employed, which we're thrilled about. Therefore it's no surprise that shareholders have earned a respectable 76% return if they held over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

