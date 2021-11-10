Capital Investment Trends At HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Look Strong

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) looks attractive right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for HCA Healthcare, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.24 = US$9.7b ÷ (US$50b - US$9.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, HCA Healthcare has an ROCE of 24%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Healthcare industry average of 12%.

NYSE:HCA Return on Capital Employed November 10th 2021

In the above chart we have measured HCA Healthcare's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is HCA Healthcare's ROCE Trending?

HCA Healthcare deserves to be commended in regards to it's returns. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 24% and the business has deployed 43% more capital into its operations. Returns like this are the envy of most businesses and given it has repeatedly reinvested at these rates, that's even better. If HCA Healthcare can keep this up, we'd be very optimistic about its future.

The Bottom Line

In the end, the company has proven it can reinvest it's capital at high rates of returns, which you'll remember is a trait of a multi-bagger. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 244% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

HCA Healthcare does come with some risks though, we found 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those make us uncomfortable...

