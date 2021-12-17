Capital Investment Trends At Carter's (NYSE:CRI) Look Strong

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. That's why when we briefly looked at Carter's' (NYSE:CRI) ROCE trend, we were very happy with what we saw.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Carter's is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.21 = US$548m ÷ (US$3.3b - US$674m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2021).

Thus, Carter's has an ROCE of 21%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 14% earned by companies in a similar industry.

NYSE:CRI Return on Capital Employed December 17th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Carter's compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

Carter's deserves to be commended in regards to it's returns. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 21% and the business has deployed 58% more capital into its operations. Now considering ROCE is an attractive 21%, this combination is actually pretty appealing because it means the business can consistently put money to work and generate these high returns. You'll see this when looking at well operated businesses or favorable business models.

In Conclusion...

In short, we'd argue Carter's has the makings of a multi-bagger since its been able to compound its capital at very profitable rates of return. However, over the last five years, the stock has only delivered a 29% return to shareholders who held over that period. So because of the trends we're seeing, we'd recommend looking further into this stock to see if it has the makings of a multi-bagger.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing Carter's that you might find interesting.

