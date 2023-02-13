Capital International Investors Updates Holdings in Trinity Industries (TRN)

Fintel reports that Capital International Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.55MM shares of Trinity Industries Inc (TRN). This represents 14.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 13.57MM shares and 13.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 14.88% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.37% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Trinity Industries is $35.11. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $46.30. The average price target represents an increase of 28.37% from its latest reported closing price of $27.35.

The projected annual revenue for Trinity Industries is $2,943MM, an increase of 58.37%. The projected annual EPS is $2.05, an increase of 8.11%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 534 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trinity Industries. This is a decrease of 69 owner(s) or 11.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRN is 0.14%, an increase of 14.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.02% to 93,269K shares. The put/call ratio of TRN is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 7,712K shares representing 9.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,988K shares representing 7.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,880K shares, representing an increase of 18.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRN by 9.80% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 4,423K shares representing 5.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,265K shares, representing an increase of 3.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRN by 20.55% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,513K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,494K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,464K shares, representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRN by 7.02% over the last quarter.

Trinity Industries Declares $0.26 Dividend

On December 8, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share ($1.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 12, 2023 received the payment on January 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.23 per share.

At the current share price of $27.35 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.80%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.04%, the lowest has been 1.34%, and the highest has been 4.97%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.81 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.95 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.52. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.37%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Trinity Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Trinity Industries, Inc., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, owns businesses that are leading providers of rail transportation products and services in North America. Its rail-related businesses market their railcar products and services under the trade name TrinityRail®. The TrinityRail platform provides railcar leasing and management services, as well as railcar manufacturing, maintenance and modifications. Trinity also owns businesses engaged in the manufacture of products used on the nation's roadways and in traffic control. Trinity reports its financial results in three principal business segments: the Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, the Rail Products Group, and the All Other Group.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

