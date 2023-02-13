Capital International Investors Updates Holdings in Trimble Navigation (TRMB)

Fintel reports that Capital International Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 17.40MM shares of Trimble Navigation Ltd. (TRMB). This represents 7.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 17.65MM shares and 7.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.39% and an increase in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.69% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Trimble Navigation is $69.98. The forecasts range from a low of $58.58 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 25.69% from its latest reported closing price of $55.68.

The projected annual revenue for Trimble Navigation is $3,921MM, an increase of 6.66%. The projected annual EPS is $2.96, an increase of 63.77%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1210 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trimble Navigation. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 1.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRMB is 0.25%, an increase of 0.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.10% to 263,976K shares. The put/call ratio of TRMB is 1.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Impax Asset Management Group holds 10,789K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,486K shares, representing an increase of 12.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRMB by 7.75% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 8,062K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,157K shares, representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRMB by 0.32% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,383K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,374K shares, representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRMB by 2.74% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 6,120K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,226K shares, representing a decrease of 1.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRMB by 1.44% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,718K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,758K shares, representing a decrease of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRMB by 3.23% over the last quarter.

Trimble Background Information

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation.

