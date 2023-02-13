Capital International Investors Updates Holdings in Evertec (EVTC)

Fintel reports that Capital International Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.19MM shares of Evertec Inc (EVTC). This represents 6.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 4.42MM shares and 6.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 5.09% and an increase in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.94% Downside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Evertec is $36.11. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.94% from its latest reported closing price of $36.45.

The projected annual revenue for Evertec is $649MM, an increase of 6.12%. The projected annual EPS is $2.62, a decrease of 26.53%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 558 funds or institutions reporting positions in Evertec. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVTC is 0.23%, an increase of 3.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.31% to 79,878K shares. The put/call ratio of EVTC is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,822K shares representing 7.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,145K shares, representing an increase of 14.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVTC by 0.36% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 4,788K shares representing 7.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,906K shares, representing a decrease of 2.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVTC by 12.82% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 4,260K shares representing 6.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,072K shares, representing an increase of 4.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVTC by 0.31% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 3,324K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,100K shares, representing an increase of 6.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVTC by 2.23% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,164K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,132K shares, representing an increase of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVTC by 9.75% over the last quarter.

Evertec Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

EVERTEC, Inc. is a leading full-service transaction processing business in Puerto Rico, the Caribbean, and Latin America providing a broad range of merchant acquiring, payment processing and business solutions services. The Company manages a system of electronic payment networks that process more than two billion transactions annually and offers a comprehensive suite of services for core bank processing, cash processing and technology outsourcing. In addition, Evertec owns and operates the ATH® network, one of the leading personal identification number (“PIN”) debit networks in Latin America. Based in Puerto Rico, the Company operates in 26 Latin American countries and serves a diversified customer base of leading financial institutions, merchants, corporations and government agencies with “mission-critical” technology solutions.

