Capital International Investors Increases Position in Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Fintel reports that Capital International Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.02MM shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN). This represents 7.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 5.90MM shares and 5.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 35.92% and an increase in total ownership of 2.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.56% Downside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Wynn Resorts is $104.77. The forecasts range from a low of $78.78 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.56% from its latest reported closing price of $108.64.

The projected annual revenue for Wynn Resorts is $5,253MM, an increase of 39.83%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 942 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wynn Resorts. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 1.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WYNN is 0.11%, a decrease of 4.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.14% to 85,918K shares. The put/call ratio of WYNN is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,112K shares representing 8.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,234K shares, representing a decrease of 1.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WYNN by 41.53% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 7,500K shares representing 6.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRGFX - T. Rowe Price Growth Stock Fund holds 4,197K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,215K shares, representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WYNN by 16.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,049K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,076K shares, representing a decrease of 0.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WYNN by 14.31% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,601K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,316K shares, representing an increase of 49.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WYNN by 127.93% over the last quarter.

Wynn Resorts Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates luxury hotels and destination casino resorts in Las Vegas, Nevada, Macau, and China. The Company offers amenities such as guest rooms and suites, restaurants, golf course, and an on-site luxury automotive dealership.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.