Capital International Investors Increases Position in Summit Materials (SUM)

Fintel reports that Capital International Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.42MM shares of Summit Materials Inc (SUM). This represents 6.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 6.38MM shares and 5.40% of the company, an increase in shares of 16.25% and an increase in total ownership of 0.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.75% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Summit Materials is $36.12. The forecasts range from a low of $27.81 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 12.75% from its latest reported closing price of $32.04.

The projected annual revenue for Summit Materials is $2,540MM, an increase of 3.38%. The projected annual EPS is $1.50, a decrease of 36.71%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 590 funds or institutions reporting positions in Summit Materials. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 4.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SUM is 0.29%, an increase of 8.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.78% to 162,158K shares. The put/call ratio of SUM is 1.17, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,820K shares representing 7.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,980K shares, representing a decrease of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUM by 41.60% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 5,551K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,158K shares, representing a decrease of 28.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUM by 52.87% over the last quarter.

TRMCX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund holds 5,374K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,520K shares, representing a decrease of 2.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUM by 9.51% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 4,623K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,577K shares, representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUM by 57.85% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 3,772K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,775K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUM by 8.01% over the last quarter.

Summit Materials Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Summit Materials is a leading vertically integrated materials-based company that supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt in the United States and British Columbia, Canada. Summit is a geographically diverse, materials-based business of scale that offers customers a single-source provider of construction materials and related downstream products in the public infrastructure, residential and non-residential end markets. Summit has a strong track record of successful acquisitions since its founding and continues to pursue growth opportunities in new and existing markets.

