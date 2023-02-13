Capital International Investors Increases Position in Sempra Energy (SRE)

Fintel reports that Capital International Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 23.56MM shares of Sempra Energy (SRE). This represents 7.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 19.66MM shares and 6.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 19.80% and an increase in total ownership of 1.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.75% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sempra Energy is $177.17. The forecasts range from a low of $161.60 to a high of $202.65. The average price target represents an increase of 12.75% from its latest reported closing price of $157.13.

The projected annual revenue for Sempra Energy is $14,655MM, a decrease of 1.17%. The projected annual EPS is $9.16, an increase of 28.22%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1901 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sempra Energy. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 1.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SRE is 0.44%, a decrease of 1.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.12% to 330,084K shares. The put/call ratio of SRE is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 17,036K shares representing 5.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,574K shares, representing a decrease of 26.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRE by 2.16% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 12,047K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,335K shares, representing a decrease of 2.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRE by 86.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,377K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,254K shares, representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRE by 5.39% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 7,597K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,518K shares, representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRE by 9.03% over the last quarter.

Newport Trust holds 7,150K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,325K shares, representing a decrease of 2.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRE by 30.47% over the last quarter.

Sempra Energy Declares $1.14 Dividend

On November 16, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.14 per share ($4.58 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 21, 2022 received the payment on January 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.14 per share.

At the current share price of $157.13 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.91%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.12%, the lowest has been 2.40%, and the highest has been 4.72%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.31 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.67 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.62. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.18%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Sempra Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sempra Energy's mission is to be North America's premier energy infrastructure company. With more than $60 billion in total assets at the end of 2019, the San Diego-based company is the utility holding company with the largest U.S. customer base. The Sempra Energy companies' more than 18,000 employees deliver energy with purpose to over 35 million consumers. The company is focused on the most attractive markets in North America, including California, Texas, Mexico and the LNG export market. Sempra Energy has been consistently recognized for its leadership in sustainability, and diversity and inclusion, and is a member of the S&P 500 Utilities Index and the Dow Jones Utility Index. The company was also named one of the "World's Most Admired Companies" for 2020 by Fortune Magazine.

