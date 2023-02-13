Capital International Investors Increases Position in Seattle Genetics (SGEN)

Fintel reports that Capital International Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 18.06MM shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN). This represents 9.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 12.78MM shares and 7.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 41.32% and an increase in total ownership of 2.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.71% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Seattle Genetics is $164.80. The forecasts range from a low of $136.35 to a high of $223.65. The average price target represents an increase of 21.71% from its latest reported closing price of $135.41.

The projected annual revenue for Seattle Genetics is $2,440MM, an increase of 30.89%. The projected annual EPS is -$2.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1160 funds or institutions reporting positions in Seattle Genetics. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 0.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGEN is 0.36%, a decrease of 18.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.48% to 192,294K shares. The put/call ratio of SGEN is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 46,912K shares representing 25.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,881K shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,842K shares, representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGEN by 87.54% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 7,006K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,832K shares, representing an increase of 2.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGEN by 18.16% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 4,766K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,583K shares, representing an increase of 3.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGEN by 7.60% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 4,683K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,545K shares, representing an increase of 24.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGEN by 7.96% over the last quarter.

Seagen Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Seagen Inc. is a global biotechnology company that discovers, develops and commercializes transformative cancer medicines to make a meaningful difference in people’s lives. Seagen is headquartered in the Seattle, Washington area, and has locations in California, Canada, Switzerland and the European Union.

