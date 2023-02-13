Capital International Investors Increases Position in Patria Investments (PAX)

Fintel reports that Capital International Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.76MM shares of Patria Investments Ltd (PAX). This represents 6.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 3.28MM shares and 6.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 14.76% and an increase in total ownership of 0.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.02% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Patria Investments is $19.78. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $22.23. The average price target represents an increase of 31.02% from its latest reported closing price of $15.10.

The projected annual revenue for Patria Investments is $362MM, an increase of 69.42%. The projected annual EPS is $1.38, an increase of 240.87%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 115 funds or institutions reporting positions in Patria Investments. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAX is 0.42%, a decrease of 26.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.29% to 69,169K shares. The put/call ratio of PAX is 0.97, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 10,742K shares representing 7.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,772K shares, representing an increase of 9.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAX by 14.47% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,939K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,538K shares, representing a decrease of 8.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAX by 87.02% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 6,914K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 4,433K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,483K shares, representing an increase of 21.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAX by 33.94% over the last quarter.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors holds 3,909K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,707K shares, representing an increase of 5.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAX by 2.71% over the last quarter.

Patria Investments Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Patria is leader in alternative asset management in Latin America, with over 30 years of experience in Private Equity, Infrastructure, Real Estate and Credit. Currently, Patria maintains ten offices in the main financial centers of the world. Since 2010, Patria has Blackstone, a global leader in alternative investments management, as a relevant partner.

