Capital International Investors Increases Position in MakeMyTrip (MMYT)

Fintel reports that Capital International Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.02MM shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT). This represents 7.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 3.98MM shares and 6.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 26.27% and an increase in total ownership of 1.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.21% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for MakeMyTrip is $40.01. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $46.20. The average price target represents an increase of 56.21% from its latest reported closing price of $25.61.

The projected annual revenue for MakeMyTrip is $676MM, an increase of 26.83%. The projected annual EPS is $0.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 206 funds or institutions reporting positions in MakeMyTrip. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 10.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MMYT is 0.79%, an increase of 47.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.92% to 54,772K shares. The put/call ratio of MMYT is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

FIL holds 6,535K shares representing 6.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,425K shares, representing an increase of 1.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMYT by 14.78% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,877K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 3,297K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,257K shares, representing a decrease of 29.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMYT by 1.14% over the last quarter.

Amansa Capital Pte. holds 2,860K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 2,832K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,754K shares, representing an increase of 2.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMYT by 86.84% over the last quarter.

MakeMyTrip Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MakeMyTrip owns and operates well recognized online travel brands, including MakeMyTrip, goibibo and redbus. Through their primary websites, www.makemytrip.com, www.goibibo.com, www.redbus.in, and mobile platforms, travelers can research, plan and book a wide range of travel services and products in India as well as overseas. Comapny services and products include air ticketing, hotel and alternative accommodations bookings, holiday planning and packaging, rail ticketing, bus ticketing, car hire and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. Company provides its customers with access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India and all major airlines operating to and from India, a comprehensive set of domestic accommodation properties in India and a wide selection of properties outside of India, Indian Railways and all major Indian bus operators.

