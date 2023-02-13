Capital International Investors Increases Position in Iridium Communications (IRDM)

Fintel reports that Capital International Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.93MM shares of Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM). This represents 6.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 7.75MM shares and 5.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.26% and an increase in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.05% Upside

As of February 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Iridium Communications is $62.73. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 10.05% from its latest reported closing price of $57.00.

The projected annual revenue for Iridium Communications is $768MM, an increase of 12.50%. The projected annual EPS is $0.18, an increase of 527.37%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 729 funds or institutions reporting positions in Iridium Communications. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 5.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IRDM is 0.34%, an increase of 10.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.98% to 136,467K shares. The put/call ratio of IRDM is 1.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Bamco holds 14,522K shares representing 11.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,522K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRDM by 18.82% over the last quarter.

BGRFX - BARON GROWTH FUND holds 7,900K shares representing 6.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BPTRX - Baron Partners Fund holds 4,000K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 3,946K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,950K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRDM by 21.22% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,710K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,680K shares, representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRDM by 19.69% over the last quarter.

Iridium Communications Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Iridium® is the only mobile voice and data satellite communications network that spans the entire globe. Iridium enables connections between people, organizations and assets to and from anywhere, in real time. Together with its ecosystem of partner companies, Iridium delivers an innovative and rich portfolio of reliable solutions for markets that require truly global communications. In 2019, the company completed a generational upgrade of its satellite network and launched its new specialty broadband service, Iridium Certus. Iridium Communications Inc. is headquartered in McLean, Va., U.S.A.

