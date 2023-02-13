Capital International Investors Increases Position in First Republic Bank (FRC)

Fintel reports that Capital International Investors has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.39MM shares of First Republic Bank (FRC). This represents 5.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 16, 2021 they reported 8.48MM shares and 4.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 22.60% and an increase in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.37% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for First Republic Bank is $146.79. The forecasts range from a low of $97.97 to a high of $194.25. The average price target represents an increase of 8.37% from its latest reported closing price of $135.45.

The projected annual revenue for First Republic Bank is $6,050MM, an increase of 5.07%. The projected annual EPS is $7.13, a decrease of 14.33%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1457 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Republic Bank. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 0.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FRC is 0.36%, a decrease of 7.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.45% to 208,868K shares. The put/call ratio of FRC is 1.17, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Alecta Pensionsforsakring, Omsesidigt holds 7,116K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,616K shares, representing an increase of 7.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRC by 2.77% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 5,659K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,678K shares, representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRC by 87.38% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,441K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,291K shares, representing an increase of 2.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRC by 2.95% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 5,262K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,532K shares, representing a decrease of 5.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRC by 6.21% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,213K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,137K shares, representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRC by 3.58% over the last quarter.

First Republic Bank Declares $0.27 Dividend

On January 13, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share ($1.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 25, 2023 received the payment on February 9, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.27 per share.

At the current share price of $135.45 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.80%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.67%, the lowest has been 0.40%, and the highest has been 1.01%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.14 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.89 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.42%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

First Republic Bank Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1985, First Republic and its subsidiaries offer private banking, private business banking and private wealth management, including investment, trust and brokerage services. First Republic specializes in delivering exceptional, relationship-based service and offers a complete line of products, including residential, commercial and personal loans, deposit services, and wealth management. Services are offered through preferred banking or wealth management offices primarily in San Francisco, Palo Alto, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Newport Beach and San Diego, California; Portland, Oregon; Boston, Massachusetts; Palm Beach, Florida; Greenwich, Connecticut; New York, New York; and Jackson, Wyoming. First Republic is a constituent of the S&P 500 Index and KBW Nasdaq Bank Index.

