Capital International Investors Increases Position in Equitrans Midstream (ETRN)

Fintel reports that Capital International Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 53.00MM shares of Equitrans Midstream Corp (ETRN). This represents 12.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 50.48MM shares and 11.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.00% and an increase in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.47% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Equitrans Midstream is $8.16. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 19.47% from its latest reported closing price of $6.83.

The projected annual revenue for Equitrans Midstream is $1,465MM, an increase of 17.28%. The projected annual EPS is $0.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 714 funds or institutions reporting positions in Equitrans Midstream. This is a decrease of 33 owner(s) or 4.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ETRN is 0.26%, an increase of 8.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.19% to 533,014K shares. The put/call ratio of ETRN is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 41,503K shares representing 9.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,496K shares, representing an increase of 14.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETRN by 78.30% over the last quarter.

TRMCX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund holds 21,085K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,728K shares, representing an increase of 15.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETRN by 52.95% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 18,873K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management holds 13,313K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,619K shares, representing an increase of 20.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETRN by 28.01% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,045K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,141K shares, representing an increase of 6.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETRN by 31.72% over the last quarter.

Equitrans Midstream Declares $0.15 Dividend

On January 24, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 3, 2023 will receive the payment on February 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the current share price of $6.83 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.78%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.50%, the lowest has been 5.15%, and the highest has been 39.74%. The standard deviation of yields is 5.66 (n=188).

The current dividend yield is 0.13 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.14. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.67%.

Equitrans Midstream Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and, as the parent company of EQM Midstream Partners, is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. Through its strategically located assets in the Marcellus and Utica regions, ETRN has an operational focus on gas transmission and storage systems, gas gathering systems, and water services that support natural gas development and production across the Basin. With a rich 135-year history in the energy industry, ETRN was launched as a standalone company in 2018 with the vision to be the premier midstream services provider in North America. ETRN is helping to meet America's growing need for clean-burning energy, while also providing a rewarding workplace and enriching the communities where its employees live and work.

