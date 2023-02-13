Capital International Investors Increases Position in Edison International (EIX)

Fintel reports that Capital International Investors has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 19.21MM shares of Edison International (EIX). This represents 5.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 16, 2021 they reported 11.09MM shares and 2.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 73.23% and an increase in total ownership of 2.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.49% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Edison International is $71.36. The forecasts range from a low of $56.56 to a high of $86.10. The average price target represents an increase of 6.49% from its latest reported closing price of $67.01.

The projected annual revenue for Edison International is $16,452MM, a decrease of 0.50%. The projected annual EPS is $4.86, an increase of 157.01%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1491 funds or institutions reporting positions in Edison International. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 0.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EIX is 0.29%, a decrease of 4.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.44% to 429,271K shares. The put/call ratio of EIX is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 19,095K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,928K shares, representing an increase of 11.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EIX by 6.45% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 13,620K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,418K shares, representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EIX by 1.23% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,370K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,226K shares, representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EIX by 5.54% over the last quarter.

AIVSX - INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA holds 11,074K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 10,459K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,513K shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EIX by 76.43% over the last quarter.

Edison International Declares $0.74 Dividend

On December 8, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.74 per share ($2.95 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 29, 2022 received the payment on January 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.70 per share.

At the current share price of $67.01 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.40%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.16%, the lowest has been 3.25%, and the highest has been 5.73%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.47 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.52 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.56. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.16%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Edison International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Edison International is one of the nation’s largest electric utility holding companies, providing clean and reliable energy and energy services through its independent companies. Headquartered in Rosemead, California, Edison International is the parent company of Southern California Edison Company, a utility that delivers electricity to 15 million people across Southern, Central and Coastal California. Edison International is also the parent company of Edison Energy, a global energy advisory company delivering comprehensive, data-driven energy solutions to commercial and industrial users to meet their cost, sustainability and risk goals.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.