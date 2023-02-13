Capital International Investors Increases Position in CenterPoint Energy (CNP)

Fintel reports that Capital International Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 81.46MM shares of CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP). This represents 12.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated October 11, 2022 they reported 77.10MM shares and 12.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.66% and an increase in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.11% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for CenterPoint Energy is $32.86. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 12.11% from its latest reported closing price of $29.31.

The projected annual revenue for CenterPoint Energy is $8,874MM, a decrease of 0.56%. The projected annual EPS is $1.51, a decrease of 37.92%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1307 funds or institutions reporting positions in CenterPoint Energy. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 1.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNP is 0.29%, a decrease of 1.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.62% to 756,432K shares. The put/call ratio of CNP is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

AMRMX - AMERICAN MUTUAL FUND holds 36,732K shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,969K shares, representing an increase of 7.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNP by 1.04% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 25,133K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,065K shares, representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNP by 60.41% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 24,469K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,143K shares, representing an increase of 62.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNP by 174.26% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 24,158K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,159K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNP by 0.48% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 20,386K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,776K shares, representing an increase of 2.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNP by 87.25% over the last quarter.

CenterPoint Energy Declares $0.19 Dividend

On December 15, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share ($0.76 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 15, 2023 will receive the payment on March 9, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.18 per share.

At the current share price of $29.31 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.59%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.39%, the lowest has been 2.08%, and the highest has been 9.59%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.09 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.73 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.34%.

Centerpoint Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

As the only investor-owned electric and gas utility based in Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. is an energy delivery company with electric transmission and distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution operations that serve more than 7 million metered customers in Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned approximately $33 billion in assets and also owned 53.7 percent of the common units representing limited partner interests in Enable Midstream Partners, LP, a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns, operates and develops strategically located natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. With approximately 9,600 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years.

