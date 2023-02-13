Capital International Investors Increases Position in Blue Owl Capital (OWL)

Fintel reports that Capital International Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 35.80MM shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL). This represents 8.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 22.94MM shares and 6.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 56.08% and an increase in total ownership of 1.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.93% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Blue Owl Capital is $15.76. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 22.93% from its latest reported closing price of $12.82.

The projected annual revenue for Blue Owl Capital is $1,826MM, an increase of 44.61%. The projected annual EPS is $0.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 379 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blue Owl Capital. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 8.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OWL is 1.06%, an increase of 17.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.72% to 469,247K shares. The put/call ratio of OWL is 2.42, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital World Investors holds 52,768K shares representing 11.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,953K shares, representing an increase of 5.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OWL by 2.73% over the last quarter.

ICONIQ Capital holds 50,000K shares representing 11.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Blue Pool Management holds 41,157K shares representing 9.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,934K shares, representing a decrease of 18.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OWL by 3.10% over the last quarter.

Koch Industries holds 35,968K shares representing 8.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 21,881K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,384K shares, representing an increase of 6.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OWL by 5.46% over the last quarter.

Blue Owl Capital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Blue Owl Capital Inc. operates as an alternative asset management firm.

