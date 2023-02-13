Capital International Investors Increases Position in BEIGENE LTD USD.0001 (6160)

Fintel reports that Capital International Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 110.22MM shares of BEIGENE LTD COMMON STOCK USD.0001 (6160). This represents 8.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 104.04MM shares and 7.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.94% and an increase in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 416 funds or institutions reporting positions in BEIGENE LTD USD.0001. This is a decrease of 29 owner(s) or 6.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6160 is 0.57%, an increase of 7.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.46% to 72,000K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 11,669K shares representing 11.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,456K shares representing 8.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,365K shares, representing a decrease of 10.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6160 by 4.59% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,190K shares representing 7.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,742K shares, representing a decrease of 6.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6160 by 4.20% over the last quarter.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors holds 5,472K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 5,048K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,735K shares, representing an increase of 6.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6160 by 64.55% over the last quarter.

