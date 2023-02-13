Capital International Investors Increases Position in Armstrong World Industries (AWI)

Fintel reports that Capital International Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.58MM shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI). This represents 12.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 5.30MM shares and 11.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.24% and an increase in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.47% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Armstrong World Industries is $91.09. The forecasts range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $130.20. The average price target represents an increase of 14.47% from its latest reported closing price of $79.57.

The projected annual revenue for Armstrong World Industries is $1,319MM, an increase of 8.91%. The projected annual EPS is $5.50, an increase of 31.53%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 528 funds or institutions reporting positions in Armstrong World Industries. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 3.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AWI is 0.27%, an increase of 11.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.70% to 60,609K shares. The put/call ratio of AWI is 2.56, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,888K shares representing 6.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,800K shares, representing an increase of 3.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AWI by 14.00% over the last quarter.

London Co Of Virginia holds 2,561K shares representing 5.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,584K shares, representing a decrease of 0.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AWI by 8.53% over the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 2,117K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,223K shares, representing a decrease of 4.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AWI by 8.76% over the last quarter.

Cantillon Capital Management holds 1,918K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,765K shares, representing an increase of 7.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWI by 40.95% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 1,745K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,774K shares, representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AWI by 9.24% over the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. provides home improvement solutions. The Company offers ceilings, walls, roof deck, and plasterform castings for commercial spaces and homes. Armstrong World Industries serves customers worldwide.

