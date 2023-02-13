Capital International Investors Increases Position in Allegheny Technologies (ATI)

Fintel reports that Capital International Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16.30MM shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI). This represents 12.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 15.59MM shares and 12.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.54% and an increase in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.47% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Allegheny Technologies is $43.42. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 12.47% from its latest reported closing price of $38.61.

The projected annual revenue for Allegheny Technologies is $4,178MM, an increase of 8.92%. The projected annual EPS is $2.14, an increase of 108.07%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 641 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allegheny Technologies. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 1.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATI is 0.27%, an increase of 8.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.99% to 155,222K shares. The put/call ratio of ATI is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,494K shares representing 7.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,664K shares, representing an increase of 8.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATI by 30.32% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 7,409K shares representing 5.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,331K shares, representing an increase of 1.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATI by 25.53% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 5,969K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,974K shares, representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATI by 3.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,881K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,675K shares, representing an increase of 5.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATI by 28.99% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw & holds 3,397K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,458K shares, representing a decrease of 1.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATI by 17.26% over the last quarter.

ATI Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ATI is a $3 billion global manufacturer solving the world's most difficult challenges through materials science; advanced, integrated process technologies; and relentlessly innovative people. They serve customers whose demanding applications need to fly higher, dig deeper, stand stronger, and last longer— anywhere on, above, or below the earth. They partner to create new specialty materials in forms that deliver ultimate performance and long-term value in applications like jet engine forgings and 3D-printed aerospace components. They produce powders for forging and additive manufacturing; rolled materials, and finished components. Their specialty materials withstand extremes of temperature, stress and corrosion to improve and protect human lives every day.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.