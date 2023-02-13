Capital International Investors Cuts Stake in TELUS International Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares (TIXT)

Fintel reports that Capital International Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.36MM shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares (TIXT). This represents 8.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 6.31MM shares and 9.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 14.94% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.92% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for TELUS International Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares is $22.44. The forecasts range from a low of $19.57 to a high of $29.74. The average price target represents an increase of 2.92% from its latest reported closing price of $21.80.

The projected annual revenue for TELUS International Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares is $2,925MM, an increase of 18.52%. The projected annual EPS is $1.45, an increase of 111.35%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 105 funds or institutions reporting positions in TELUS International Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TIXT is 0.21%, an increase of 7.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.30% to 65,445K shares. The put/call ratio of TIXT is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 10,749K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,755K shares, representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TIXT by 10.01% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 10,639K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,844K shares, representing a decrease of 1.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TIXT by 9.78% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 4,276K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 4,273K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,287K shares, representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TIXT by 17.63% over the last quarter.

PRITX - T. Rowe Price International Stock Fund holds 2,323K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,428K shares, representing a decrease of 4.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TIXT by 3.48% over the last quarter.

TELUS International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TELUS International designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions to enhance the customer experience (CX) for global and disruptive brands. The company’s services support the full lifecycle of its clients’ digital transformation journeys and enable them to more quickly embrace next-generation digital technologies to deliver better business outcomes. TELUS International’s integrated solutions and capabilities span digital strategy, innovation, consulting and design, digital transformation and IT lifecycle solutions, data annotation and intelligent automation, and omnichannel CX solutions that include content moderation, trust and safety solutions and other managed solutions. Fueling all stages of company growth, TELUS International partners with brands across high growth industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media, eCommerce and fintech, healthcare, and travel and hospitality.

