Capital International Investors Cuts Stake in Novocure (NVCR)

Fintel reports that Capital International Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.16MM shares of Novocure Ltd (NVCR). This represents 7.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 11.53MM shares and 11.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 29.27% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.16% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Novocure is $106.52. The forecasts range from a low of $42.42 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 24.16% from its latest reported closing price of $85.79.

The projected annual revenue for Novocure is $550MM, an increase of 1.45%. The projected annual EPS is -$1.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 611 funds or institutions reporting positions in Novocure. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 2.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVCR is 0.22%, an increase of 42.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.18% to 111,486K shares. The put/call ratio of NVCR is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital World Investors holds 12,788K shares representing 12.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,722K shares, representing an increase of 8.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVCR by 26.04% over the last quarter.

Nordwand Advisors holds 9,114K shares representing 8.68% ownership of the company.

Baillie Gifford & holds 8,864K shares representing 8.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,914K shares, representing a decrease of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVCR by 2.97% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 7,024K shares representing 6.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,924K shares, representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVCR by 3.73% over the last quarter.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 4,718K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,505K shares, representing an increase of 4.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVCR by 0.05% over the last quarter.

NovoCure Background Information

Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer through the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy, Tumor Treating Fields. Tumor Treating Fields is a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. Novocure's commercialized products are approved for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma and malignant pleural mesothelioma. Novocure has ongoing or completed clinical trials investigating Tumor Treating Fields in brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer and liver cancer.

