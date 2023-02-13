Capital International Investors Cuts Stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC)

Fintel reports that Capital International Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.39MM shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC). This represents 11.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 7.64MM shares and 12.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 16.37% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.82% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kulicke and Soffa Industries is $65.02. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 20.82% from its latest reported closing price of $53.82.

The projected annual revenue for Kulicke and Soffa Industries is $864MM, a decrease of 29.11%. The projected annual EPS is $1.92, a decrease of 64.14%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 669 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kulicke and Soffa Industries. This is a decrease of 19 owner(s) or 2.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KLIC is 0.24%, a decrease of 0.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.36% to 75,317K shares. The put/call ratio of KLIC is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 4,782K shares representing 8.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,982K shares, representing a decrease of 4.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KLIC by 9.66% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,244K shares representing 7.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,127K shares, representing an increase of 2.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KLIC by 6.06% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 3,091K shares representing 5.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,342K shares, representing a decrease of 8.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KLIC by 1.36% over the last quarter.

ASVIX - Small Cap Value Fund Investor Class holds 2,355K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,010K shares, representing an increase of 14.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLIC by 13.12% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 2,040K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,715K shares, representing an increase of 15.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KLIC by 19.25% over the last quarter.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Declares $0.19 Dividend

On November 16, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share ($0.76 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 21, 2022 received the payment on January 9, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.17 per share.

At the current share price of $53.82 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.41%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.72%, the lowest has been 0.77%, and the highest has been 2.65%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.46 (n=220).

The current dividend yield is 0.66 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.14. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.58%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kulicke & Soffa is a leading provider of semiconductor, LED and electronic assembly solutions serving the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial markets. Founded in 1951, K&S prides itself on establishing foundations for technological advancement - creating pioneering interconnect solutions that enable performance improvements, power efficiency, form-factor reductions and assembly excellence of current and next-generation semiconductor devices.

