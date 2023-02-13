Capital International Investors Cuts Stake in KLA-Tencor (KLAC)

Fintel reports that Capital International Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.49MM shares of KLA-Tencor Corp. (KLAC). This represents 4.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 7.93MM shares and 5.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 18.26% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.36% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for KLA-Tencor is $432.70. The forecasts range from a low of $313.10 to a high of $530.25. The average price target represents an increase of 9.36% from its latest reported closing price of $395.68.

The projected annual revenue for KLA-Tencor is $10,445MM, a decrease of 0.37%. The projected annual EPS is $25.09, an increase of 3.02%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2097 funds or institutions reporting positions in KLA-Tencor. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KLAC is 0.48%, a decrease of 0.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.46% to 153,265K shares. The put/call ratio of KLAC is 1.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Primecap Management holds 6,772K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,111K shares, representing a decrease of 5.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLAC by 12.25% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,988K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,198K shares, representing a decrease of 24.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KLAC by 1.00% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,231K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,394K shares, representing a decrease of 3.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KLAC by 4.80% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 4,130K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,171K shares, representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLAC by 0.84% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,215K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,303K shares, representing a decrease of 2.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KLAC by 4.55% over the last quarter.

KLA-Tencor Declares $1.30 Dividend

On February 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share ($5.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 will receive the payment on March 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.30 per share.

At the current share price of $395.68 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.31%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.90%, the lowest has been 0.95%, and the highest has been 3.69%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.70 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.84 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.53%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

KLA Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

KLA develops industry-leading equipment and services that enable innovation throughout the electronics industry. We provide advanced process control and process-enabling solutions for manufacturing wafers and reticles, integrated circuits, packaging, printed circuit boards and flat panel displays. In close collaboration with leading customers across the globe, our expert teams of physicists, engineers, data scientists and problem-solvers design solutions that move the world forward.

