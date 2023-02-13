Capital International Investors Cuts Stake in Hutchison China MediTech (HCM)

Fintel reports that Capital International Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.10MM shares of Hutchison China MediTech Limited (HCM). This represents 1.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 80.31MM shares and 9.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 83.69% and a decrease in total ownership of 7.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 58.15% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hutchison China MediTech is $26.52. The forecasts range from a low of $14.64 to a high of $43.36. The average price target represents an increase of 58.15% from its latest reported closing price of $16.77.

The projected annual revenue for Hutchison China MediTech is $477MM, an increase of 19.07%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 155 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hutchison China MediTech. This is a decrease of 40 owner(s) or 20.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HCM is 0.15%, an increase of 127.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.97% to 46,048K shares. The put/call ratio of HCM is 2.46, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

M&g Investment Management holds 7,514K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,577K shares, representing a decrease of 14.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCM by 24.81% over the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 4,657K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,340K shares, representing an increase of 6.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HCM by 61.99% over the last quarter.

General Atlantic holds 4,000K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DWGAX - AMERICAN FUNDS DEVELOPING WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 2,372K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Allianz Asset Management holds 2,183K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,762K shares, representing an increase of 19.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HCM by 0.61% over the last quarter.

HUTCHMED Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

HUTCHMED China Ltd, formerly Hutchison China Meditech Ltd, is an investment holding company principally engaged in the manufacturing and sale of drugs.

