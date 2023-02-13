Capital International Investors Cuts Stake in Gracell Biotechnologies (GRCL)

Fintel reports that Capital International Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16.20MM shares of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL). This represents 4.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 20.32MM shares and 6.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 20.27% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 571.49% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gracell Biotechnologies is $14.57. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 571.49% from its latest reported closing price of $2.17.

The projected annual revenue for Gracell Biotechnologies is $0MM, a decrease of �%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 52 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gracell Biotechnologies. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GRCL is 0.08%, a decrease of 43.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.29% to 29,045K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Temasek Holdings holds 9,902K shares representing 14.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 7,885K shares representing 11.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital International holds 3,016K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,994K shares, representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRCL by 5.01% over the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 1,921K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EMRGX - EMERGING MARKETS GROWTH FUND INC Class M holds 1,368K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,358K shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRCL by 32.48% over the last quarter.

Gracell Biotechnologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (

