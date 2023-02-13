Capital International Investors Cuts Stake in Godaddy (GDDY)

Fintel reports that Capital International Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.65MM shares of Godaddy Inc (GDDY). This represents 10.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 17.24MM shares and 10.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 9.20% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.06% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Godaddy is $96.89. The forecasts range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 20.06% from its latest reported closing price of $80.70.

The projected annual revenue for Godaddy is $4,434MM, an increase of 8.92%. The projected annual EPS is $2.77, an increase of 29.71%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 899 funds or institutions reporting positions in Godaddy. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 2.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GDDY is 0.43%, an increase of 2.36%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.32% to 185,461K shares. The put/call ratio of GDDY is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 16,490K shares representing 10.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,096K shares, representing an increase of 2.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDDY by 85.71% over the last quarter.

Starboard Value holds 8,260K shares representing 5.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,377K shares, representing a decrease of 1.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GDDY by 21.56% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 7,886K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,951K shares, representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GDDY by 8.72% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 7,405K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,396K shares, representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GDDY by 10.86% over the last quarter.

JAENX - Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Class T holds 5,770K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Godaddy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

GoDaddy is empowering everyday entrepreneurs around the world by providing all of the help and tools to succeed online. With 20 million customers worldwide, GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers and manage their work. Our mission is to give our customers the tools, insights and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success.

