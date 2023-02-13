Capital International Investors Cuts Stake in Entergy (ETR)

Fintel reports that Capital International Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.85MM shares of Entergy Corporation (ETR). This represents 5.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 12.12MM shares and 6.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 10.50% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.01% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Entergy is $124.85. The forecasts range from a low of $109.08 to a high of $141.75. The average price target represents an increase of 18.01% from its latest reported closing price of $105.79.

The projected annual revenue for Entergy is $12,511MM, a decrease of 5.32%. The projected annual EPS is $6.83, an increase of 10.33%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1458 funds or institutions reporting positions in Entergy. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 0.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ETR is 0.31%, a decrease of 3.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.41% to 230,254K shares. The put/call ratio of ETR is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Bank Of America holds 8,300K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,920K shares, representing a decrease of 19.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETR by 99.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,067K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,990K shares, representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETR by 5.68% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 5,586K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,950K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,214K shares, representing a decrease of 5.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETR by 90.56% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 4,742K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,146K shares, representing an increase of 33.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETR by 42.04% over the last quarter.

Entergy Declares $1.07 Dividend

On January 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.07 per share ($4.28 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 9, 2023 will receive the payment on March 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.01 per share.

At the current share price of $105.79 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.05%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.78%, the lowest has been 2.80%, and the highest has been 4.77%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.41 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.66 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.69. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.15%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Entergy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Entergy Corporation is an integrated energy company engaged in electric power production, transmission and retail distribution operations. Entergy delivers electricity to 3 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy owns and operates one of the cleanest large-scale U.S. power generating fleets with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including 8,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, Entergy has annual revenues of $10 billion and more than 13,000 employees.

