Capital International Investors Cuts Stake in CNX Coal Resources (CNXC)

Fintel reports that Capital International Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.76MM shares of CNX Coal Resources LP (CNXC). This represents 7.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 4.16MM shares and 7.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 9.45% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.35% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for CNX Coal Resources is $164.22. The forecasts range from a low of $158.57 to a high of $173.25. The average price target represents an increase of 12.35% from its latest reported closing price of $146.17.

The projected annual revenue for CNX Coal Resources is $6,873MM, an increase of 8.67%. The projected annual EPS is $12.85, an increase of 53.99%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 820 funds or institutions reporting positions in CNX Coal Resources. This is a decrease of 34 owner(s) or 3.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNXC is 0.24%, a decrease of 6.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.36% to 48,452K shares. The put/call ratio of CNXC is 1.21, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 2,254K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,269K shares, representing a decrease of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNXC by 5.23% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 1,431K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,389K shares, representing an increase of 2.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNXC by 14.68% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 1,358K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,334K shares, representing an increase of 1.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNXC by 54.87% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,247K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,233K shares, representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNXC by 16.37% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,166K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,236K shares, representing a decrease of 6.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNXC by 19.12% over the last quarter.

Concentrix Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Concentrix Corporation is a leading technology-enabled global business services company specializing in customer engagement and improving business performance for some of the world's best brands including over 95 Global Fortune 500 clients and over 90 global disruptor clients. Every day, from more than 40 countries and across 6 continents, our staff delivers next generation customer experience and helps companies better connect with their customers. We create better business outcomes and help differentiate our clients through technology, design, data, process, and people. Concentrix provides services to clients in our key industry verticals: technology & consumer electronics; retail, travel & ecommerce; banking, financial services & insurance; healthcare; communications & media; automotive; and energy & public sector. We are Different by Design.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.