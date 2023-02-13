Capital International Investors Cuts Stake in Bill.com Holdings (BILL)

Fintel reports that Capital International Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.99MM shares of Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL). This represents 3.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 5.35MM shares and 5.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 25.40% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.49% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bill.com Holdings is $143.84. The forecasts range from a low of $95.95 to a high of $236.25. The average price target represents an increase of 51.49% from its latest reported closing price of $94.95.

The projected annual revenue for Bill.com Holdings is $1,021MM, an increase of 19.13%. The projected annual EPS is $0.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1007 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bill.com Holdings. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 2.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BILL is 0.60%, an increase of 10.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.79% to 125,062K shares. The put/call ratio of BILL is 1.43, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 10,392K shares representing 9.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,340K shares, representing a decrease of 28.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BILL by 21.90% over the last quarter.

Temasek Holdings holds 5,628K shares representing 5.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,971K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,920K shares, representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BILL by 27.72% over the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 2,921K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,990K shares, representing a decrease of 2.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BILL by 23.62% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 2,875K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,377K shares, representing a decrease of 17.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BILL by 85.24% over the last quarter.

Bill.com Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bill.com is a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates complex, back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses. Customers use the Bill.com platform to manage end-to-end financial workflows and to process payments. The Bill.com AI-enabled, financial software platform creates connections between businesses and their suppliers and clients. It helps manage cash inflows and outflow. The company partners with several of the largest U.S. financial institutions, the majority of the top 100 U.S. accounting firms, and popular accounting software providers. Bill.com has offices in Palo Alto, California and Houston, Texas.

