Capital International Investors Cuts Stake in Arcosa (ACA)

Fintel reports that Capital International Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.63MM shares of Arcosa Inc (ACA). This represents 5.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 3.77MM shares and 7.80% of the company, a decrease in shares of 30.16% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.96% Upside

As of February 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Arcosa is $71.40. The forecasts range from a low of $61.61 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 23.96% from its latest reported closing price of $57.60.

The projected annual revenue for Arcosa is $2,168MM, a decrease of 4.25%. The projected annual EPS is $1.84, a decrease of 11.36%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 611 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arcosa. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 2.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACA is 0.25%, an increase of 23.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.82% to 56,342K shares. The put/call ratio of ACA is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 3,863K shares representing 7.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,535K shares representing 7.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,373K shares, representing an increase of 4.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACA by 31.00% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,546K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,474K shares, representing an increase of 2.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACA by 34.36% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,895K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,532K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,736K shares, representing a decrease of 13.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACA by 22.50% over the last quarter.

Arcosa Declares $0.05 Dividend

On December 8, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 12, 2023 received the payment on January 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

At the current share price of $57.60 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.35%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.43%, the lowest has been 0.30%, and the highest has been 0.69%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.10 (n=186).

The current dividend yield is 0.88 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.10. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Arcosa Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arcosa, Inc., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a provider of infrastructure-related products and solutions with leading positions in construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets. Arcosa reports its financial results in three principal business segments: the Construction Products segment, the Engineered Structures segment, and the Transportation Products segment.

