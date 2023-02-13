Capital International Investors Cuts Stake in Air Lease (AL)

Fintel reports that Capital International Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.86MM shares of Air Lease Corp (AL). This represents 4.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated March 10, 2022 they reported 7.01MM shares and 6.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 30.68% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.60% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Air Lease is $56.25. The forecasts range from a low of $51.51 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 29.60% from its latest reported closing price of $43.40.

The projected annual revenue for Air Lease is $2,787MM, an increase of 20.50%. The projected annual EPS is $5.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 622 funds or institutions reporting positions in Air Lease. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AL is 0.33%, an increase of 7.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.69% to 129,143K shares. The put/call ratio of AL is 0.56, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,663K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,261K shares, representing a decrease of 12.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AL by 4.36% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 4,390K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,227K shares, representing an increase of 3.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AL by 83.97% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,155K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,102K shares, representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AL by 1.67% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,082K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,918K shares, representing an increase of 5.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AL by 88.36% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,060K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company.

Air Lease Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ALC is a leading aircraft leasing company based in Los Angeles, California that has airline customers throughout the world. ALC and its team of dedicated and experienced professionals are principally engaged in purchasing commercial aircraft and leasing them to its airline customers worldwide through customized aircraft leasing and financing solutions.

