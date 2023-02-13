Capital International Investors Cuts Stake in Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

Fintel reports that Capital International Investors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.56MM shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI). This represents 0.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 41.11MM shares and 5.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 98.65% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.66% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Activision Blizzard is $94.05. The forecasts range from a low of $81.81 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 24.66% from its latest reported closing price of $75.45.

The projected annual revenue for Activision Blizzard is $9,832MM, an increase of 30.61%. The projected annual EPS is $3.98, an increase of 105.95%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2076 funds or institutions reporting positions in Activision Blizzard. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 0.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATVI is 0.64%, an increase of 8.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.48% to 697,323K shares. The put/call ratio of ATVI is 1.28, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 60,142K shares representing 7.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 68,401K shares, representing a decrease of 13.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATVI by 14.91% over the last quarter.

Public Investment Fund holds 37,870K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 22,779K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,943K shares, representing a decrease of 0.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATVI by 0.19% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,025K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,720K shares, representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATVI by 0.99% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,140K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,307K shares, representing a decrease of 7.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATVI by 7.93% over the last quarter.

Activision Blizzard Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. connects and engages the world through epic entertainment. A member of the Fortune 500 and S&P 500, Activision Blizzard is a leading interactive entertainment company. It delights hundreds of millions of monthly active users around the world through franchises including Activision's Call of Duty® and Crash Bandicoot™, Blizzard Entertainment's World of Warcraft®, Overwatch®, Hearthstone®, Diablo®, and StarCraft®, and King's Candy Crush™, Bubble Witch™, and Farm Heroes™. Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, Activision Blizzard has operations throughout the world.

