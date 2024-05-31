Capital Industrial Welcomes New Executive Director

News & Insights

May 31, 2024

Shougang Concord Grand (Group) Limited (HK:0730) has released an update.

Capital Industrial Financial Services Group Limited has announced the appointment of Ms. Fu Yao as an executive director, managing director, and a member of the executive committee, effective from 1 June 2024. Ms. Fu, with a wealth of experience in supply chain finance technology, joined the Group in March 2022 and previously held a significant role at a subsidiary of Xiaomi Corporation. Her initial tenure is for three years, with a monthly salary of RMB 80,000, and she will be subject to the Company’s standard re-election process.

