Capital Industrial Welcomes New Executive Director

Shougang Concord Grand (Group) Limited (HK:0730) has released an update.

Capital Industrial Financial Services Group Limited has announced the appointment of Ms. Fu Yao as an executive director, managing director, and a member of the executive committee, effective from 1 June 2024. Ms. Fu, with a wealth of experience in supply chain finance technology, joined the Group in March 2022 and previously held a significant role at a subsidiary of Xiaomi Corporation. Her initial tenure is for three years, with a monthly salary of RMB 80,000, and she will be subject to the Company’s standard re-election process.

For further insights into HK:0730 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.