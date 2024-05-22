Capital Industrial Unanimously Approves AGM Resolutions

Shougang Concord Grand (Group) Limited (HK:0730) has released an update.

Capital Industrial Financial Services Group Limited has successfully passed all resolutions during their Annual General Meeting on May 22, 2024, with unanimous votes on key issues, including the re-election of directors and the authorization of share issuance and repurchase mandates. Notably, the resolutions included the reception of the director’s report, the declaration of a final dividend, the re-election of both executive and independent non-executive directors, and the re-appointment of auditors, all receiving 100% approval, while mandates concerning share dealings received nearly unanimous support with a 99.99% approval rate.

