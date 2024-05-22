News & Insights

Stocks

Capital Industrial Unanimously Approves AGM Resolutions

May 22, 2024 — 07:40 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Shougang Concord Grand (Group) Limited (HK:0730) has released an update.

Capital Industrial Financial Services Group Limited has successfully passed all resolutions during their Annual General Meeting on May 22, 2024, with unanimous votes on key issues, including the re-election of directors and the authorization of share issuance and repurchase mandates. Notably, the resolutions included the reception of the director’s report, the declaration of a final dividend, the re-election of both executive and independent non-executive directors, and the re-appointment of auditors, all receiving 100% approval, while mandates concerning share dealings received nearly unanimous support with a 99.99% approval rate.

For further insights into HK:0730 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.