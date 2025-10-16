Capital Increases 2025 Revenue Guidance

(RTTNews) - Capital (CAPD.L) issued trading pdate for the period 1 July to 30 September 2025. Third quarter revenue was $93.9 million, a 0.2% increase from a year ago. Drilling and associated revenue for the quarter was $65.1 million, up 1.9%.

Jamie Boyton, Executive Chair, said: ""The third quarter delivered Capital's highest quarterly revenue in its operating history, supported by steady drilling performance, ramp-up in mining activities at Reko Diq and record revenues for MSALABS."

The Group increased 2025 revenue guidance to $335 - $350 million. MSALABS revenue guidance has been raised to $65 - 75 million for 2025.

