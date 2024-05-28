News & Insights

Capital Group’s Stake in Smurfit Kappa Exceeds 4%

May 28, 2024 — 08:22 am EDT

Smurfit Kappa (GB:SKG) has released an update.

The Capital Group Companies, Inc. has crossed the threshold, now holding over 4% of Smurfit Kappa Group PLC’s total voting rights due to recent acquisitions of voting rights and financial instruments. This change in shareholding structure was reported having reached the new level on May 23, 2024, and subsequently notified on May 24, 2024. The Capital Group’s investment arms manage the shares on behalf of their clients, not for their own account.

Tags

Stocks
