Capital Group Short Duration Income Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for CGSD

In trading on Monday, shares of the Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (Symbol: CGSD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $25.74, changing hands as high as $25.76 per share. Capital Group Short Duration Income shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CGSD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CGSD's low point in its 52 week range is $25.21 per share, with $26.015 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.75.

