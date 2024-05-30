Capital Group Increases Stake in Melrose Industries

Melrose (GB:MRO) has released an update.

Melrose Industries PLC has been notified of a significant change in share ownership, as Capital Group Companies, Inc. has crossed the notifiable threshold, now holding 20.05% of the voting rights. The transaction occurred on May 28, 2024, and Melrose was informed the following day. This change reflects Capital Group’s increased stake in Melrose through its controlled undertakings, with no shares owned directly by the parent company itself.

