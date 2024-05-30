News & Insights

Stocks

Capital Group Increases Stake in Melrose Industries

May 30, 2024 — 05:29 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Melrose (GB:MRO) has released an update.

Melrose Industries PLC has been notified of a significant change in share ownership, as Capital Group Companies, Inc. has crossed the notifiable threshold, now holding 20.05% of the voting rights. The transaction occurred on May 28, 2024, and Melrose was informed the following day. This change reflects Capital Group’s increased stake in Melrose through its controlled undertakings, with no shares owned directly by the parent company itself.

For further insights into GB:MRO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.