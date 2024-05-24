Capital Group Increases Stake in Smurfit Kappa

Smurfit Kappa (GB:SKG) has released an update.

Smurfit Kappa Group PLC has reported a significant change in its shareholder structure, with The Capital Group Companies, Inc. now exceeding 3% of total voting rights. This change, mainly due to acquisitions of voting rights and financial instruments, has resulted in a combined total voting rights ownership of 3.99% for Capital Research and Management Company. The update follows the recent crossing of the ownership threshold, spotlighting potential shifts in investor influence within the packaging giant.

