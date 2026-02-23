Capital Group Growth Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CGGR

In trading on Monday, shares of the Capital Group Growth ETF (Symbol: CGGR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $42.45, changing hands as low as $42.43 per share. Capital Group Growth shares are currently trading off about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CGGR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CGGR's low point in its 52 week range is $29.23 per share, with $45.835 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.51.

