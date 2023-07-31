Capital Group Fixed Income ETF Trust - Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income (CGMS) Declares $0.12 Dividend

Capital Group Fixed Income ETF Trust - Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income said on July 28, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.12 per share ($1.50 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

Shareholders of record as of August 1, 2023 will receive the payment on August 2, 2023.

At the current share price of $26.27 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.69%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.75%, the lowest has been 3.31%, and the highest has been 3.91%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.12 (n=33).

The current dividend yield is 16.00 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capital Group Fixed Income ETF Trust - Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 113.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CGMS is 0.18%, a decrease of 30.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.00% to 3,439K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 1,626K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,856K shares, representing a decrease of 14.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGMS by 14.02% over the last quarter.

St Germain D J holds 556K shares.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 218K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 87K shares, representing an increase of 60.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGMS by 223,378.37% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 211K shares.

Crumly & Associates holds 93K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 88K shares, representing an increase of 4.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGMS by 4.01% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.