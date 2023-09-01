Capital Group Fixed Income ETF Trust - Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income (CGMS) Declares $0.14 Dividend

Capital Group Fixed Income ETF Trust - Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income said on August 30, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.14 per share ($1.71 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

Shareholders of record as of September 1, 2023 will receive the payment on September 5, 2023.

At the current share price of $26.08 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.56%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.82%, the lowest has been 3.31%, and the highest has been 4.30%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.21 (n=38).

The current dividend yield is 13.06 standard deviations above the historical average.

Read the Ultimate Guide to Dividend Harvesting.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capital Group Fixed Income ETF Trust - Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 55.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CGMS is 0.10%, a decrease of 54.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.16% to 3,897K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 1,206K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,626K shares, representing a decrease of 34.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGMS by 31.17% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 482K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares, representing an increase of 90.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGMS by 953.20% over the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 325K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares, representing an increase of 83.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGMS by 3,793.78% over the last quarter.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 275K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 218K shares, representing an increase of 20.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGMS by 21.11% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 221K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 211K shares, representing an increase of 4.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGMS by 780.99% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.