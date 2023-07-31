Capital Group Fixed Income ETF Trust - Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) Declares $0.09 Dividend

Capital Group Fixed Income ETF Trust - Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF said on July 28, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.09 per share ($1.10 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

Shareholders of record as of August 1, 2023 will receive the payment on August 2, 2023.

At the current share price of $25.22 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.37%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.59%, the lowest has been 2.27%, and the highest has been 2.65%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.08 (n=33).

The current dividend yield is 21.31 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capital Group Fixed Income ETF Trust - Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 94.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CGSD is 0.72%, an increase of 1,326.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 114.30% to 6,173K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

McIlrath & Eck holds 2,600K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 99.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGSD by 12,848.70% over the last quarter.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 956K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 587K shares, representing an increase of 38.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGSD by 143,135.41% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 875K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,050K shares, representing a decrease of 20.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGSD by 19.56% over the last quarter.

Opes Wealth Management holds 233K shares.

New England Capital Financial Advisors holds 163K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 152K shares, representing an increase of 6.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGSD by 106,339.33% over the last quarter.

